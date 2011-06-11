Charvet ties

Way back in the mists of time (well, about six months ago) I visited the Charvet shop in Paris. Despite the vast selection of manly goods for sale I only managed to get as far as the ties section. Though that’s probably just as well: I dread to think how much I would have spent if I’d visited the shirting and bespoke sections.
But anyway, I came out of Charvet with two very nice ties: a navy knit and a dark blue woven silk with the distinctive Charvet sheen. Expensive? Yes, but they’re so versatile that I’ll probably be wearing them to the grave.
{ 3 comments }
Those are absolutely beautiful! Wonderful pictures too. Congrats.
Congratulations! I do have a slightly lighter blue Charvet tie in almost the identical Jaquard weave – it looks great!
Also, I like your macro pictures – well done
Thanks! Unfortunately it’s been too hot to wear a tie most days. Looks like I’ll have to wait until October before I can wear them again.
