Charvet ties

by Andrew W on June 11 2011 · 3 comments

in Uncategorized

Post image for Charvet ties

Way back in the mists of time (well, about six months ago) I visited the Charvet shop in Paris. Despite the vast selection of manly goods for sale I only managed to get as far as the ties section. Though that’s probably just as well: I dread to think how much I would have spent if I’d visited the shirting and bespoke sections.

But anyway, I came out of Charvet with two very nice ties: a navy knit and a dark blue woven silk with the distinctive Charvet sheen. Expensive? Yes, but they’re so versatile that I’ll probably be wearing them to the grave.

{ 3 comments }

Lyle S. June 11, 2011 at 9:42 pm

Those are absolutely beautiful! Wonderful pictures too. Congrats.

Gentleman's Gazette June 15, 2011 at 9:07 am

Congratulations! I do have a slightly lighter blue Charvet tie in almost the identical Jaquard weave – it looks great!

Also, I like your macro pictures – well done

Andrew W June 16, 2011 at 8:09 am

Thanks! Unfortunately it’s been too hot to wear a tie most days. Looks like I’ll have to wait until October before I can wear them again.

