The dress shoe collection

by Andrew W on August 20 2011

Post image for The dress shoe collection

My dress shoe collection is far from big, nor was it expensive to put together, but it’s served me very well over the past couple of years. These three shoes have coped admirably with most situations, including apocalyptic downpours and abominable heat, with little noticeable wear and tear.

(Black calf leather Oxfords by Charles Tyrwhitt)

(Brown Oxfords by Titlo Classic)

(Brown suede semi-brogue Derbys by Jalan Sriwijaya for United Arrows)

 


{ 6 comments }

John August 22, 2011 at 9:10 pm

Nice shoes. I really like the brown Oxfords.

Andrew W August 30, 2011 at 11:51 pm

Thanks! The brown Oxfords are definitely the most comfortable, despite the fact that they hurt like hell for the first week.

fabio September 14, 2011 at 12:32 pm

suede shoes with dainite soles ? what’s the point ?

great site by the way

Andrew W September 18, 2011 at 2:13 pm

Good question… I suppose it stops blood seeping through the souls during a good head-stomping session.

chris December 28, 2011 at 1:41 am

Got a purchase link on the brown suede brogues? I’m struggling a good pair with a good foundation and decent price. Thanks.

Andrew W January 8, 2012 at 6:24 pm

Hi Chris,

They’re by a Japanese brand called United Arrows, but unfortunately they don’t seem to sell them anymore. Your best bet may be to check out the sale section of Herring Shoes or Pediwear to see if any from well-respected brands, like Church’s or Cheaney, crop up.

