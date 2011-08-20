The dress shoe collection

My dress shoe collection is far from big, nor was it expensive to put together, but it’s served me very well over the past couple of years. These three shoes have coped admirably with most situations, including apocalyptic downpours and abominable heat, with little noticeable wear and tear.

(Black calf leather Oxfords by Charles Tyrwhitt)

(Brown Oxfords by Titlo Classic)

(Brown suede semi-brogue Derbys by Jalan Sriwijaya for United Arrows)