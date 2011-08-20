The dress shoe collection

My dress shoe collection is far from big, nor was it expensive to put together, but it’s served me very well over the past couple of years. These three shoes have coped admirably with most situations, including apocalyptic downpours and abominable heat, with little noticeable wear and tear.
(Black calf leather Oxfords by Charles Tyrwhitt)
(Brown Oxfords by Titlo Classic)
(Brown suede semi-brogue Derbys by Jalan Sriwijaya for United Arrows)
{ 6 comments }
Nice shoes. I really like the brown Oxfords.
Thanks! The brown Oxfords are definitely the most comfortable, despite the fact that they hurt like hell for the first week.
suede shoes with dainite soles ? what’s the point ?
great site by the way
Good question… I suppose it stops blood seeping through the souls during a good head-stomping session.
Got a purchase link on the brown suede brogues? I’m struggling a good pair with a good foundation and decent price. Thanks.
Hi Chris,
They’re by a Japanese brand called United Arrows, but unfortunately they don’t seem to sell them anymore. Your best bet may be to check out the sale section of Herring Shoes or Pediwear to see if any from well-respected brands, like Church’s or Cheaney, crop up.
