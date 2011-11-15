You should expect your boots to get soaked, muddy and thoroughly beaten up during the winter months. Few put up with this kind of abuse better, or more stylishly, than a pair of Red Wing Iron Rangers.
Proper winter boots: Red Wing Iron Rangers
I have the Iron Rangers, and they are great boots for anything OTHER than a snowy day… Try walking down a snow covered sidewalk in the Iron Ranger’s smooth hard rubber soles and you’ll be slipping and sliding along. I guarantee you’ll end up on your ass.
John,
Ah right. We don’t get much snow in this neck of the woods so haven’t had that problem. Commando soles would be a better idea for snowy weather, methinks.
