Proper winter boots: Red Wing Iron Rangers

by Andrew W on November 15 2011 · 2 comments

in Uncategorized

You should expect your boots to get soaked, muddy and thoroughly beaten up during the winter months. Few put up with this kind of abuse better, or more stylishly, than a pair of Red Wing Iron Rangers.

John November 18, 2011 at 1:01 pm

I have the Iron Rangers, and they are great boots for anything OTHER than a snowy day… Try walking down a snow covered sidewalk in the Iron Ranger’s smooth hard rubber soles and you’ll be slipping and sliding along. I guarantee you’ll end up on your ass.

Andrew W January 8, 2012 at 6:25 pm

John,

Ah right. We don’t get much snow in this neck of the woods so haven’t had that problem. Commando soles would be a better idea for snowy weather, methinks.

