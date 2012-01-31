Tracking down a Barbour hood

by Andrew W on January 31 2012 · 2 comments

in Uncategorized

Post image for Tracking down a Barbour hood

The past couple of weeks have been somewhat nippy here, with an especially biting wind. Rather than splash out on a new windproof coat I thought I’d just make use of my Barbour Bedale, and buy a hood for those especially nasty days. No problem, right?

Wrong. It seems like Barbour’s waxed hoods, especially in the traditional Range-Rover-and-wellies sage colour, are completely sold out. The shops I’ve asked in Japan say they won’t be getting any more stock until October.

So, if anyone manages to find a waxed hood for the Bedale, in sage, please let me know!

(Image courtesy of the good people at Outdoor & Country)


Related Posts:
  1. Barbour Barfield jacket Fancy getting a Barbour Bedale but think they’re a bit...
  2. The Barbour Bedale They’re not flashy and are unlikely to turn women’s heads,...

{ 2 comments }

Tiffany Hedge April 20, 2012 at 11:53 pm

Hello – If you are ever in the states – I have plenty of Barbour hoods!

Andrew W May 26, 2012 at 1:59 am

Hi Tiffany,

Thanks for the advice! I was finally able to track one down, but I would like to pop into your store some day – I’ve got fond memories of Cincinnati.

Comments on this entry are closed.

Previous post:

Next post: